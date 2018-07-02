News

General Sessions for July 1, 2018

  • 0

The following is compiled from records of Monroe County General Sessions Court. Readers are cautioned that persons may exist with similar or identical names to those listed below. The term “11/29” means the defendant received a sentence of 11 months, 29 days — generally the most severe sente…

Sports

Obituaries

Billy Wayne Smith

Billy Wayne Smith, of Madisonville, went to be with His Heaven…

Opinion