If you are looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day in Monroe County, there is plenty to do in all four of Monroe County’s towns, from parades and daytime events to spectacular fireworks shows at night. The fun begins on Saturday in Tellico Plains.
Looking for one of the most beautiful destinations in America? Expedia says you can find one right here in Monroe County.
He was only in for 30 days and was scheduled to be released in July, but this past week a Monroe County Jail inmate decided he couldn’t take it anymore.
The confirmation of Richard Kirkland as the new director of the Monroe County Economic Development Office was supposed to happen during the June County Commission meeting on Tuesday evening, but after questions were raised on how the position is supposed to be filled, it was taken off the me…
The following is compiled from records of Monroe County General Sessions Court. Readers are cautioned that persons may exist with similar or identical names to those listed below. The term “11/29” means the defendant received a sentence of 11 months, 29 days — generally the most severe sente…
From the Rumble event they hosted earlier this year to other competitions spread across the South, the Monroe County Boxing Club has been busy competing this season.
Sweetwater High School won’t need a lot of time to get to know the new coach of the Wildcats basketball team-he is a familiar face around the school.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has verified through genetic testing that the crappie caught from a Loudon County pond last month is indeed a black crappie and the new state record.
Hiwassee College announced this week the hiring of Brandon Cerezola as the school’s next head coach for womens’ basketball.
Members of Sweetwater High School’s 1993 Class-AA State Championship winning football team reunited Saturday on their old stomping grounds to reminisce about that magical season.
If there’s one thing Tennesseans are familiar with, it’s the slap in the face known as “sales tax.”
I’ve never been blessed with what one would call a “great bod.” In my adult years, my weight has gone up and down from a low of 167 to a high of 245. Unfortunately, I’m much closer to the high nowadays than the low.
How do you feel about your job? Hate it? Love it? Indifferent, but you need a paycheck?
